‘In current world scenario, so much is manufactured’: Aishwarya Rai’s brutal advice to young actors

After days of making fans back home and around the world wait, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2026 this past Friday. She once again graced the red carpet on Saturday for the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival.

At the festival, when Aishwarya was asked to offer advice to young, aspiring female actors of today, she smiled and responded, “As an artiste, honestly, I continue to feel each day is a new day. And you’re yourself on this road of discovery in this journey of creativity. So, to be put in a position, where a mic held is held to you and you’re asked for advice, it’s a bit exalting to be put on a pulpit, which in all humility, you’re still working and striving to earn that kind of adulation.”

“I’m grateful for the love and support. Thank you so much for the appreciation, but I truly feel your journey in the artistic world, or any world you choose, is individual. And your experiences are what will enrich you and help you discover what choices you can make. Because different strokes for different folks. So, you don’t know what’s going to work for you, what’s right or wrong,” she added in her interview with Brut India.

Aishwarya Rai clarified that the binary of “right and wrong” doesn’t exist, as “it’s all in the course of the journey of discovering.” “All I’d like to say is go out there, discover your passion, and be true to your choices. You have to be your best friend because you have to stand by yourself. What goes on around you isn’t something you can predict or you should be looking at manufacturing in the current world scenario, where so much that gets done is manufactured,” added the actor.

Aishwarya also lamented the fact that in the overtly “manufactured” world of today, young actors often tend to miss out on the spiritual fulfillment of discovering oneself through a creative journey. “There’s no fun, magic, and discovering of what all one can do in the journey of exploring. You have to be alive and experience life, and then bring that to your art. So, be true to who you are. Be brutally honest to yourself,” she asserted.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also advised aspiring actors to be curious like “a student of life.” “Everything else will find its place as it’s meant to be on the journey. But what’s important is to live your journey,” she concluded.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya poses for photographers in a red gown at Cannes. Watch

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Aishwarya Rai’s arrival at the Cannes film festival came after weeks of speculation that had begun on May 10, when L’Oreal Paris posted a promotional video showing giant campaign visuals being mounted on a hotel façade in Cannes ahead of the festival. The short clip featured Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Helen Mirren, but not Aishwarya. Questions about her absence spread quickly across social media. When a follower tagged L’Oreal asking where Aishwarya was, noting that Cannes was the rare occasion many got to see her, the brand replied: “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses.”