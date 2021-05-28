‘Aishwarya Rai’s Xerox copy’: Sneha Ullal’s bridal shoot photo sparks comparisons again

Sneha Ullal is again being compared to Aishwaya Rai Bachchan. After the actor, who debuted with Lucky: No Time for Love opposite Salman Khan in 2005, shared a few pictures from a bridal shoot on her social media platforms, people have started calling her “Aishwarya Rai’s Xerox copy” and compared her look from Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical love drama Jodha Akbar (2008) starring Hrithik Roshan.

Even when Salman Khan cast her for Lucky: No Time for Love, people had observed her striking resemblance with the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Ullal (@snehaullal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Ullal (@snehaullal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Ullal (@snehaullal)

The elegant pictures that Sneha has shared on her Instagram page have received a lot of appreciation.

Many Instagram users commented on Sneha’s pictures saying that she looks like Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger, some people have called her an “ethereal beauty like no other”, while others went on a nostalgia trip and wrote how the actor “always reminded us of a young Aishwarya Rai”.

After debuting opposite Salman Khan, Sneha tried but failed to impress audiences with films Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Aryan, and then focused on Telugu films where she saw success. Some of her work in the Telugu film industry include Nenu Meeku Telusa, Ullasamga Utsahamga, Maratha Kaja and more. However, she took a break in 2015 and made a comeback with Zee5 web series Expiry Date last year.