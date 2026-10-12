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Aishwarya Rai wishes Amitabh Bachchan on 84th birthday, shares pic with Aaradhya: ‘Pa-Dadaji’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Amitabh Bachchan's 84th birthday by sharing an unseen picture of the megastar with Aaradhya Bachchan and calling him 'Pa-Dadaji'.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. While his fans and several Bollywood celebrities showered him with love and warm wishes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continued the annual tradition of sharing a birthday wish for her father-in-law. Aishwarya has often shared glimpses of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with her ‘Dadaji’, and she did the same this Sunday.
Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless always.” In the picture, Amitabh is seen wearing a tracksuit and a beanie cap, while Aaradhya looks adorable in a hairband.
See Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post on Amitabh Bachchan’s 84th birthday here:
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Meanwhile, Amitabh’s 84th birthday celebrations saw hundreds of fans gather outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, to wish the megastar. The actor stepped out in a maroon kurta paired with a brown shawl to meet and greet his admirers and thank them for their love. Fans were seen holding posters and placards celebrating their favourite star.
A fan was also seen dressed like the actor and danced to his song “Main Hoon Don”. In another clip, a young girl was seen desperate to meet Amitabh Bachchan while his bodyguards made sure to protect the actor.
See clips from Jalsa here:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi and Ajay Devgn, also shared heartfelt birthday wishes for the Bollywood legend.
Chiranjeevi called Big B his “dearest Guru Ji” and praised his warmth and humility, while Ajay wrote that the actor’s energy remained as young as ever. Sanjay called him his hero and thanked him for his love and guidance.
Earlier in the day, Amitabh also took to his blog to express his feelings and wrote, “.. they bring it in filled with surprises and warmth and grace .. for a most thoughtful evening – and morning .. and it remains with you, for all the likes of me were, what they meant on an evening this was designed ..solitude brings, thoughts .. the evening brought all the thoughts, in open solitude contained till now ..cherished .. ever ..Love Amitabh Bachchan.”
He also wrote, “My apologies to the entire Ef family for keeping you at the Jalsa Gate till the very late hours and unable to step out ..BUT .. tomorrow at the Sunday meet .. err .. tomorrow is here .. so shall meet up a little later in the day .. and seek forgiveness ..”
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.
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