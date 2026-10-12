Aishwarya Rai wishes Amitabh Bachchan on 84th birthday, shares pic with Aaradhya: ‘Pa-Dadaji’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares an unseen picture of Amitabh Bachchan with granddaughter Aaradhya as she wishes him on his 84th birthday.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. While his fans and several Bollywood celebrities showered him with love and warm wishes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continued the annual tradition of sharing a birthday wish for her father-in-law. Aishwarya has often shared glimpses of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with her ‘Dadaji’, and she did the same this Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless always.” In the picture, Amitabh is seen wearing a tracksuit and a beanie cap, while Aaradhya looks adorable in a hairband.

See Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post on Amitabh Bachchan’s 84th birthday here: