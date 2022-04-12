Aishwarya Rai’s uncanny resemblance with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in throwback ad leaves fans awed: ‘Carbon copy’

A rare childhood photograph of Aishwarya Rai has surfaced on the internet, and fans can’t ignore her resemblance with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The picture has been shared on a few social media handles, where a young Aishwarya is seen posing with a pencil for the brand’s print advertisement.

Fans have been comparing Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya. One of them wrote, “Oh wow. Her kid is a carbon copy of her,” another wrote, “doppelgangers”.

Aishwarya, who is otherwise quite protective of Aaradhya, has shared pictures of her daughter on her Instagram handle several times.

On Aaradhya’s tenth birthday, Aishwarya had shared a picture of her along with Abhishek Bachchan. She had written, “✨🥰❤️My Angel Aaradhya’s 10😍💖You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya💝💗YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY ❤️💖🤗😘❤️💝💖💝💕🌟🌈⭐️.”

On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday too, Aishwarya had shared a picture of him with Aaradhya and had written a birthday wish on her behalf. She had written, “✨🥰HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa🥰❤️🤗😍LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND ❤️💝😘💖.”

Aaradhya’s pictures surface on the internet quite often. She received a lot of love from several social media users. Recently, in an interview with indianexpress.com, when the actor was asked how safe he feels about his daughter’s pictures being shared online, some even being leaked from her school, he had replied, “No, they were not leaked from the school or anywhere. You’ll shoot her whenever she steps out of the house. It is what it is. There is no point analysing it. She is the daughter of two actors, the granddaughter of actors as well. Her mother teaches her to be very thankful and humble about the fact that people will want to see her, appreciate that and don’t take it as a privilege. And know that in time to come, as and when and if you become a professional in this sphere, you have to work very hard. My wife had told me about it when, she (Aaradhya) was much younger that it is going to happen any which ways, so we got to accept it.”