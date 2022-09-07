scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Netizens impressed as Aishwarya Rai touches Rajinikanth’s feet, runs to greet ‘guru’ Mani Ratnam at Ponniyin Selvan event: ‘Respect’. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of Queen Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. At the event, her interaction with Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam has been appreciated by social media.

Rajinikanth- Mani Ratnam- Aishwarya RaiRajinikanth was one of the chief guests at the trailer launch event of Aiswarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan 1. (Photos: Rajinikanth/ Twitter, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/ Instagram, PR Handout)

The trailer and music launch event of Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical drama Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 was a huge success in Chennai on Tuesday. The chief guests for the evening were none other than Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The film’s cast including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and the film’s director Mani Ratnam were present at the event too.

Aishwarya Rai was elated to reunite with her Jailer and Robot co-star Rajinikanth and was seen touching his feet. The gesture impressed netizens as many appreciated her for ’embracing Indian culture’ and ‘respect for elders’.

Aishwarya donned a black shalwar suit and heavy jewellery for the event. The actor was also seen running to meet the film’s director and her mentor Mani Ratnam. She was seen hugging him as soon as she saw him.

Aishwarya, at the event, called Mani Ratnam her guru. She said, “Mani Ratnam is my guru and he will always be my guru…Forever. I started my journey with him with Iruvar and thanks for the honour yet again. This film will he forever memorable. Thank you Suhasini for being there for me always. It is a dream moment to sit together with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.”

Also read |Aishwarya Rai says Ponniyin Selvan is the union of iconic talents AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam: ‘Had the privilege of working with them at the start of my career….’

Ponniyin Selvan- Part 1 is a cinematic adaption of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s series of Tamil novel with the same name  that released in the 1950’s. It tells the story of Arul Mozhivarman (Jayan Ravi) and his ascent to the throne of the Chola kingdom. The story will be narrated from the point of view of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi), a messenger of Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), who travels through the southern kingdoms to pass on the messages between the Cholas. The teaser of the film also hinted at a romance between Aditya and Queen Nandini (Aishwarya).

Ponniyin Selvan- Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.


First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:53:37 am
