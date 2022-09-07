Netizens impressed as Aishwarya Rai touches Rajinikanth’s feet, runs to greet ‘guru’ Mani Ratnam at Ponniyin Selvan event: ‘Respect’. Watch

The trailer and music launch event of Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical drama Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 was a huge success in Chennai on Tuesday. The chief guests for the evening were none other than Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The film’s cast including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and the film’s director Mani Ratnam were present at the event too.

Aishwarya Rai was elated to reunite with her Jailer and Robot co-star Rajinikanth and was seen touching his feet. The gesture impressed netizens as many appreciated her for ’embracing Indian culture’ and ‘respect for elders’.

Aishwarya donned a black shalwar suit and heavy jewellery for the event. The actor was also seen running to meet the film’s director and her mentor Mani Ratnam. She was seen hugging him as soon as she saw him.

The way she ran to her Mentor and that wholesome hug to her Guru. Respect 😇 AISH u stole my ❤️ #PonniyinSelvan #PS1Trailer pic.twitter.com/xsi5gy9D5G — أسري🐿️ (@nameis_asri) September 6, 2022

Aishwarya, at the event, called Mani Ratnam her guru. She said, “Mani Ratnam is my guru and he will always be my guru…Forever. I started my journey with him with Iruvar and thanks for the honour yet again. This film will he forever memorable. Thank you Suhasini for being there for me always. It is a dream moment to sit together with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.”

Ponniyin Selvan- Part 1 is a cinematic adaption of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s series of Tamil novel with the same name that released in the 1950’s. It tells the story of Arul Mozhivarman (Jayan Ravi) and his ascent to the throne of the Chola kingdom. The story will be narrated from the point of view of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi), a messenger of Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), who travels through the southern kingdoms to pass on the messages between the Cholas. The teaser of the film also hinted at a romance between Aditya and Queen Nandini (Aishwarya).

Ponniyin Selvan- Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.