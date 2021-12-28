scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Rai’s throwback photos from Aa Ab Laut Chalein days are gorgeous. See here

The photos feature late choreographer Saroj Khan's daughter with Aishwarya Rai on the sets of Aa Ab Laut Chalein.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 28, 2021 6:22:52 pm
Aishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai's photos from the 90s are going viral. (Photo: Sukaina Nagpal/Instagram)

Late choreographer Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Nagpal recently took to Instagram to share some throwback photos of herself and Aishwarya Rai. The photos featured Sukaina as a young woman posing with Aishwarya. One of the photos also featured actor Suman Ranganathan.

Sukaina shared the photos with the caption, “Thank you Ash Di for being the person you are ❤❤ Loads of Love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sukaina Nagpal (@sukainanagpal)

Aishwarya Rai and Suman Ranganathan shared screen space in Rishi Kapoor directorial Aa Ab Laut Chalein. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, Kader Khan, Jaspal Bhatti among others. In the comments section, Sukaina shared that Saroj Khan had choreographed a few songs in the film.

Also Read |Karan Johar is ‘fed up’ as newer actors demand Rs 20-30 crore: ‘Want to show their report card…’

Saroj Khan passed away in July 2020 following a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

