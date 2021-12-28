Aishwarya Rai’s throwback photos from Aa Ab Laut Chalein days are gorgeous. See here

Late choreographer Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Nagpal recently took to Instagram to share some throwback photos of herself and Aishwarya Rai. The photos featured Sukaina as a young woman posing with Aishwarya. One of the photos also featured actor Suman Ranganathan.

Sukaina shared the photos with the caption, “Thank you Ash Di for being the person you are ❤❤ Loads of Love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukaina Nagpal (@sukainanagpal)

Aishwarya Rai and Suman Ranganathan shared screen space in Rishi Kapoor directorial Aa Ab Laut Chalein. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, Kader Khan, Jaspal Bhatti among others. In the comments section, Sukaina shared that Saroj Khan had choreographed a few songs in the film.

Saroj Khan passed away in July 2020 following a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.