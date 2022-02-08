Aishwarya Rai, Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham pay rich tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: ‘In absolute gratitude’

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hannah Waddingham paid rich tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on social media. The legendary singer died of multi-organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. Called ‘India’s Nightngale’, she lives behind a rich legacy.

She was laid to rest on Sunday in the presence of leading figures from all across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flew down to Mumbai to pay homage to her.

Aishwarya shared a photograph of Lata on Instagram and wrote, “At a loss for words… 💔✨🙏Prayers for your Divine Soul to Rest in Peace, Lataji… God Bless 🙏✨ In absolute gratitude for you… and all your Blessings… Eternally…✨.”

Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham wrote on Twitter, “Rest in peace #LataMangeshkar The original, magical, beautiful Bollywood songbird.” Many Indian fans responded to her tweet, and were happy to note that she understands how important Lata is to her fans.

Lata has given her voice to some of the most iconic Hindi songs featuring Aishwarya, particularly Humko Humise Chura Lo and Aankhein Khuli from Mohabbatein (2000) that she had sung with Udit Narayan. The Aishwarya starrer also featured Shah Rukh Khan who attended Lata’s funeral on Sunday. The actor was seen offering a dua and a floral wreath while paying his last respects to the legendary singer. Khan’s gesture touched hearts of fans who called it a proof of India’s diversity.

Aishwarya’s husband and actor Abhishek also paid tribute to the late singer. The actor had taken to his social media platforms and wrote, “Today, we have lost the greatest of all time! We are all left heartbroken and speechless. An irreplaceable loss. Rest in glory Lata ji. Thank you for blessing us with your voice, talent and compassion. We are privileged to have lived in the times of the great Lata Mangeshkar.”