‘People ask me for treat’: Sonali Kulkarni recalls Aishwarya Rai encounter on film set

Aishwarya Rai turns 53 today on November 1. One of the first female stars to cross over to Hollywood, she began her international career with Gurinder Chadha’s 2004 romantic comedy Bride and Prejudice, a Bollywood-style adaptation of Jane Austen’s seminal 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice. Sonali Kulkarni, who had a guest appearance as Chandra, the best friend of Aishwarya’s character Lalita, in the film, has fond memories to share about the actor from their experience of working together over 20 years ago.

Talking about the shoot of Bride and Prejudice on SCREEN Spotlight earlier this year, Sonali recalled, “It was a very tough shoot, with half of the cast and crew from India and the other half from the UK. Some were from Australia and the US. Making it work in London was tough.” The film also starred New Zealand actor Martin Henderson opposite Aishwarya, along with an Indian ensemble consisting of Anupam Kher, Nadira Babbar, and Namrata Shirodkar among others.

The actor added, “I got to see the warmest and most beautiful side of Aishwarya. We had some really special moments.” She recalled an incident on her last day on set, when all her female co-stars decided to throw a party. “I requested everyone that we should share the bill. Aish was surprised! She said, ‘Usually, people ask me for a treat.’ I said, ‘Getting to work with you is a treat. So, what else can I ask for?’ We all contributed and had a lovely dinner.”

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The start of Aishwarya Rai’s soaring Hollywood career

After establishing herself as an A-list star in Indian cinema, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned her attention to Hollywood in the early 2000s. She got considerable attention overseas with the world premiere of her 2002 period epic romance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, at the Cannes Film Festival. After that, she began making inroads into Hollywood.

“She was the first megastar whom I saw working so hard! Every weekend, we had a holiday. There was not a single weekend she spent resting. She either went to India or flew to Los Angeles because she was tying up with agents there. When she’d come back, we’d had shoots, dance rehearsals, and dialogue rehearsals. She was managing it all very well,” recalled Sonali Kulkarni.

Even though Aishwarya Rai had stepped foot into Hollywood with Bride and Prejudice, she continued to work in Bollywood, playing the leading lady in Leena Yadav’s 2005 psychological thriller Shabd and delivering a memorable song with “Kajra Re” in Shaad Ali’s heist comedy Bunty Aur Babli in the same year.

“It takes a lot to be in that position. You have your own discomforts and pains, but you can’t tell. She’s a beautiful girl,” added Sonali.

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After a Hollywood breakthrough with Bride and Prejudice, Aishwarya reunited with Gurinder Chadha for their 2005 romantic film The Mistress of Spices, which was helmed by Paul Mayeda Berges, and co-written and co-produced by Chadha.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went on to star in a couple more Hollywood films — Doug Lefler’s 2007 period action adventure movie The Last Legion, alongside Colin Firth and Ben Kingsley, and Harald Zwart’s 2009 mystery comedy The Pink Panther 2, alongside Steve Martin, Alfred Molina, and Lily Tomlin.

Also Read: ‘Ideal Mrs Abhishek Bachchan’: When Jaya Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai’s quiet presence

However, Aishwarya didn’t give up on Indian cinema either, parallelly headlining hits like Sanjay Gadhvi’s 2006 action thriller Dhoom 2, Mani Ratnam’s 2007 period drama Guru, Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2008 period romance Jodhaa Akbar, Ram Gopal Varma’s 2007 political thriller Sarkar Raj, S Shankar’s 2010 Tamil sci-fi action epic Enthiraan, Karan Johar’s 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and most recently, Ratnam’s two-part Tamil period epic franchise Ponniyin Selvan.