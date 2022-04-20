When Abhishek Bachchan’s response to ‘how it feels to be married to the most beautiful woman in the world’ surprised Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood’s power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had a fairytale wedding on April 20, 2007. From then to now, the couple is loved immensely by their fans, and every time they step out, all the spotlights are on them. Today, on their 15th wedding anniversary, we revisit what Abhishek had said about marrying the “most beautiful woman in the world.”

When Abhishek and Aishwarya sat down for a chat with the TV show host Oprah Winfrey, they made several candid confessions, like how Abhishek proposed Aishwarya, how they spend their time off together, and what is the house rule set by Jaya Bachchan. Amid the conversation, Oprah asked the Dasvi actor, “What is it like to be married to the most beautiful woman in the world?” Without taking a moment, he replied, “Oh, it is pleasant on the eyes.”

Abhishek’s prompt reply left Aishwarya astounded and she broke into laughter. He added, “She is beautiful, it’s very nice. She looks exactly the same when she wakes up. I am like, ‘pretty, even in the morning’.” Listening to his response, Aishwarya said, “You see why I married him, he makes everything just so funny.”

Besides being the most-sought after Bollywood couple, Abhishek and Aishwarya are also hands on parents to their daughter Araadhya. Also, Abhishek never misses a chance to compliment his wife, be it in his interviews or on social media. He is among her loudest cheerleaders. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek expressed how lucky he feels to have Aishwarya as his life partner. He said, “She’s always been an amazing emotional support for me. I’ve been very lucky, my entire family has been.”

But, it is not all mushy for the couple. Aishwarya has once also mentioned that she does have fights with her husband but that is what keeps their relationship strong.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked together in a number of films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho Guru, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Raavan, among others.