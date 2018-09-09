Have you seen these photos of Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty?

Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and many more shared photos on social media today. Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and many more shared photos on social media today.

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence to Shilpa Shetty’s love note for husband Raj Kundra on his birthday, scroll to see who posted what on social media today.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently received the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award in the US. “A Heartfelt THANK YOU to ALLLL my well-wishers from India & All around the world,for being my Inspiration n Strength 🤗🌈 God Bless and all my love too💝✨, ” wrote Aish as she shared a photo from the event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently received the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award in the US. “A Heartfelt THANK YOU to ALLLL my well-wishers from India & All around the world,for being my Inspiration n Strength 🤗🌈 God Bless and all my love too💝✨, ” wrote Aish as she shared a photo from the event.

Aishwarya Rai also shared some lovely photos of daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the event. Aishwarya Rai also shared some lovely photos of daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the event.

“💖You my Aaradhya complete me💖 Divine Blissful Eternal LOVE 😍😇✨,” read the photo caption. “💖You my Aaradhya complete me💖 Divine Blissful Eternal LOVE 😍😇✨,” read the photo caption.

Aishwarya’s mother Brindya Rai was also seen in the photos shared by the Fanney Khan actor. Aishwarya’s mother Brindya Rai was also seen in the photos shared by the Fanney Khan actor.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was recently in New Delhi for an event. She shared this photo on Instagram.

Anand Ahuja and his mother Priya Ahuja was also seen in a photo and she wrote along, “Ahuja’s ! Thanks so much for coming and supporting me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@kapoor.sunita you were missed ☹️.”

Ranveer Singh looked dapper as always in the recently shared photo.

Jennifer Winget also posted a few photos on social media today.

Here’s a photo of Here’s a photo of Preity Zinta from a set.

It is Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s birthday. Sharing the photo, Shilpa wrote, “Wish I could make this post SHINE 🌟because it’s my Hubbys Birthday and he is my priceless GEM( Cheesy but what the heck!)😬 💏But his shine is not just confined to himself but all those peoples lives he’s a part of. Thankyou for making our life shine with the glow of happiness and love . I admire your spirit and love the enthusiastic child in you @rajkundra9 (even if I don’t tell you) You are my sun, moon and star.. and may you always shine brighter than all of them put together. Happy birthday my darling #Cookie , I #loveinfinity you ( Had that inscribed on our wedding bands.. now I really mean it more)😍🎉⭐️🌞🌛💫🎂🍾 Pic courtesy: Viaan-Raj ( our 6 yr old😛) #birthdayboy #hubbybirthday #mrperfect #mrsunshine #soulmate #instagood #gratitude #love.” It is Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s birthday. Sharing the photo, Shilpa wrote, “Wish I could make this post SHINE 🌟because it’s my Hubbys Birthday and he is my priceless GEM( Cheesy but what the heck!)😬 💏But his shine is not just confined to himself but all those peoples lives he’s a part of. Thankyou for making our life shine with the glow of happiness and love . I admire your spirit and love the enthusiastic child in you @rajkundra9 (even if I don’t tell you) You are my sun, moon and star.. and may you always shine brighter than all of them put together. Happy birthday my darling #Cookie , I #loveinfinity you ( Had that inscribed on our wedding bands.. now I really mean it more)😍🎉⭐️🌞🌛💫🎂🍾 Pic courtesy: Viaan-Raj ( our 6 yr old😛) #birthdayboy #hubbybirthday #mrperfect #mrsunshine #soulmate #instagood #gratitude #love.”

Raj Kundra too shared a few photos. Raj Kundra too shared a few photos.

Sunny Leone shared this photo from Splitsvilla sets.

