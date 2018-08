Aishwarya Rai, Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon’s latest photos on social media are stunning. Aishwarya Rai, Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon’s latest photos on social media are stunning.

While Farah Khan Kunder shared a throwback photo, Sonakshi Sinha showed off her new avatar. Here are all the latest social media posts of your favourite Bollywood stars. Scroll to see photos.

Sharing a throwback photo, Farah Khan wrote, “Some flashback this is!! @tabutiful clearly not liking @karanjohar in this avatar 😂n i was trying to make velvet rock in the 90’s🙈.” Sharing a throwback photo, Farah Khan wrote, “Some flashback this is!! @tabutiful clearly not liking @karanjohar in this avatar 😂n i was trying to make velvet rock in the 90’s🙈.”

Sonakshi Sinha seemed to be lost in thought in her latest Instagram photo. Sonakshi Sinha seemed to be lost in thought in her latest Instagram photo.

The Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor looks stunning in this new avatar. The Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor looks stunning in this new avatar.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took time out from Fanney Khan promotions to share photos on her Instagram account.

Aishwarya also shared a monochrome version of the same click. Aishwarya also shared a monochrome version of the same click.

The Fanney Khan actor posted this photo with the caption, “Thank youuu my MickeyDarliiiinnng💖and Floriannn🤗💕🌈✨.” The Fanney Khan actor posted this photo with the caption, “Thank youuu my MickeyDarliiiinnng💖and Floriannn🤗💕🌈✨.”

Disha Patani shared a selfie on her Instagram handle. Disha Patani shared a selfie on her Instagram handle.

Kriti Sanon is all set for her upcoming film’s shoot. “Jet Set Ready for #LukaChuppi 👀🙈 @maddockfilms,” read the photo caption.

Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter shared an old click today. Looks like Ishaan is a football lover. Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter shared an old click today. Looks like Ishaan is a football lover.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd