Aishwarya Rai’s side look to Abhishek Bachchan has fans talking, poses with Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Madhuri in ‘OG gang’ photo

Bollywood is in the thick of Diwali party season and stars are stepping out every night to celebrate with their family and friends. While fans can’t join their stars in these Bollywood parties, they can’t help but interpret every look that the film celebrities exchange as they pose before the photographers while entering the party. And the same happened on Thursday as the who’s who of Bollywood gathered at Manish Malhotra’s residence for yet another Bollywood party.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who arrived for the party with husband Abhishek Bachchan, posed for the photographers but what caught the fans’ attention was the side-look that Aishwarya gave her husband when they accidently bumped into each other. A fan wrote, “The look she gave him ” Another fan wrote, “They had a fight? relatable for all couples.”

Fans were also quick to talk about the rumoured romance between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur as they entered the party together and posed with each other. One of the fans wrote, “They look amazing together.” Aditya’s fans also mentioned, “Hahaha great to see Adi on two consecutive days.”

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, Varun Dhawan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan were among the attendees.

Check out the inside photos and video from the evening

Raveena Tandon shared this photo of the OG gang from the party. Raveena Tandon shared this photo of the OG gang from the party.

Raveena Tandon with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Raveena Tandon with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Raveena Tandon with Abhishek Bachchan. Raveena Tandon with Abhishek Bachchan.

Raveena Tandon shared this selfie with Taapsee Pannu. Raveena Tandon shared this selfie with Taapsee Pannu.

Raveena shared this selfie with the host Manish Malhotra. Raveena shared this selfie with the host Manish Malhotra.

Raveena with Aditi Rao Hydari. Raveena with Aditi Rao Hydari.

Looks like Bollywood’s loving the Diwali season!