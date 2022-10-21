scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Aishwarya Rai’s side look to Abhishek Bachchan has fans talking, poses with Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Madhuri in ‘OG gang’ photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans noticed her side look to Abhishek Bachchan as they attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She was also a part of the 'OG gang' photo also featuring Kajol, Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit.

aishwarya raiAishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Bollywood is in the thick of Diwali party season and stars are stepping out every night to celebrate with their family and friends. While fans can’t join their stars in these Bollywood parties, they can’t help but interpret every look that the film celebrities exchange as they pose before the photographers while entering the party. And the same happened on Thursday as the who’s who of Bollywood gathered at Manish Malhotra’s residence for yet another Bollywood party.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who arrived for the party with husband Abhishek Bachchan, posed for the photographers but what caught the fans’ attention was the side-look that Aishwarya gave her husband when they accidently bumped into each other. A fan wrote, “The look she gave him ” Another fan wrote, “They had a fight? relatable for all couples.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Fans were also quick to talk about the rumoured romance between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur as they entered the party together and posed with each other. One of the fans wrote, “They look amazing together.” Aditya’s fans also mentioned, “Hahaha great to see Adi on two consecutive days.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, Varun Dhawan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan were among the attendees.

Check out the inside photos and video from the evening

manish malhotra party Raveena Tandon shared this photo of the OG gang from the party. aishwarya rai bachchan Raveena Tandon with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan abhishek bachchan Raveena Tandon with Abhishek Bachchan. taapsee pannu Raveena Tandon shared this selfie with Taapsee Pannu. manish malhotra Raveena shared this selfie with the host Manish Malhotra. aditi rao hydari Raveena with Aditi Rao Hydari.

Looks like Bollywood’s loving the Diwali season!

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 11:24:02 am
