When Aishwarya Rai schooled a French reporter for asking why she doesn’t do nude scenes: ‘Stick to your job, brother’

An old interview in which Aishwarya Rai shuts down a reporter for asking why she isn’t comfortable doing nude scenes in films has resurfaced on the shores of Reddit. The interview was conducted on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, while the actor was promoting her Hollywood film The Pink Panther 2.
In the interview, a snippet of which has been posted on Reddit, Aishwarya said, “I’ve never, ever, explored and am not interested in exploring nudity on celluloid.” The reporter fumbled, and Aishwarya continued, “I feel I’m talking to my gynac. I mean, who am I talking to? You’re a journalist, brother, stick to that.”
Her fans appreciated her no-nonsense attitude. “It’s like they pulled the worst interviewer and camera man off the street, who had no clue what the hell bollywood was,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Yeah I can see why she stopped giving interviews,” another fan commented. “She’s a beast when it comes to shutting down stupid questions. David Letterman and Oprah interviews are coming to mind,” a third person wrote.
Aishwarya famously shut down David Letterman, after he asked her if it’s common for Indians to live with their parents as adults. “It is fine to live with your parents because it is also common in India that we don’t have to make appointments with our parents for dinner,” she shot back.
Her discomfort at doing certain scenes, according to a Pinkvilla report, was the reason why she dropped out of Troy. She was supposed to play Briseis, a role that eventually went to Rose Byrne. The film starred Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, Eric Bana and others.
Officially, however, Aishwarya said that she was in two minds about the long commitment the film required. “When Troy was spoken about, forget on the script level, they were saying at least 6-9 months to lock off (the schedule) because it is a huge film. We were like ‘wow.’ But obviously, we have a way of looking at it like – this is your part…(expressing that her part was not big enough) lock off that kind of time when I had films here I was committed to, I couldn’t get myself to kick that to the kerb. You understand the impact of the cinema (Troy). It is exciting because these are huge offers…” she said in an old indianexpress.com interview.
