Aishwarya Rai shares Holi photos featuring daughter Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan says he spent the festival ‘sitting in silence by myself’

Holi festivities were muted in the Bachchan household given the COVID-19 precautions. On Sunday night, actor Amitabh Bachchan had given us a peek into the Holika dahan ceremony at their residence and on Monday night, his daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shared a few photos of the bonfire. The photos also feature daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Holika dahan is celebrated on the night before the festival of colours.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle and shared clicks from the Holi bonfire, or Holika, along with daughter Aaradhya playing with colours. In one of the photos, Aaradhya can be seen in a blue dress as she shows off her gulal-covered hands for the camera. “HAPPINESS, PEACE, GOOD HEALTH AND LOTS OF LOVE ALWAYS 🥰💖HAPPY HOLI ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💖🌈✨” Aishwarya Rai wrote in her caption.

Amitabh also wrote a blog on how Holi lost most of its sheen this year given the surge in coronavirus cases, which forced people to stay at home. “The streets are silent, the drums and the singing of the celebrations remain muted, nothing moves. The festival is shrouded and the desolation among all,” the actor wrote. “This is not the festival we all grew up in, sang and danced and celebrated with all as equals, spent the entire day in the joys of togetherness and affection and embracing each other in the gratitude of the above, faces familiar, faces unfamiliar but the affection of joining in one big family immense.”

He also write about how he spent the festival. Writing how “nature has changed it all”, he wrote, “I miss it all and sit in silence by myself, the desire to do anything , nothing. No seeing the favourite web series, or film or read the pending scripts or listening the sound of the strains.. nothing. Its vacant, the mind the body the spirit the entire being. And it is sad.”

He added that the family was away on Holi. “The family is away, most of them, on location on work. Face time times the moments in some consolation , but is short lived.” Writing how he spent his day, he wrote, “You readjust the pages on the desk of work , you rekindle the ‘agarbatti’ the ‘dhoop’ , you walk about seeking that one work that had remained pending and find that there be millions of work remaining to be done but the heart does not move in that direction.”

Neha Kakkar also had a family celebration on Holi. The singer posted vibrant pictures with her loved ones on Holi. Also seen in the photos was husband Rohanpreet Singh. She also specified in her caption that it was her first Holi post wedding. Neha wrote, “Happy Holi from Our Family to Yours!! 😍♥️🤗🙏🏼 Stay Happy, Spread Love!! 😇 #NehuPreet ki Pehli Holi!!!! ♥️🙏🏼”

Sunny Leone’s Holi was all about having a blast with her three kids. The actor and her husband Daniel Webber made sure to give their children, a taste of the Indian roots, which was evident from the photos posted by Sunny.

“The best Holi with family!! Nothing pretty or delicate about it. Nisha, Asher and Noah unleashed and did what they are suppose to! Just had fun! God Bless you all and hope your lives are always full of color!!” Sunny’s photo captions read.

Actor Nimrat Kaur kept her Holi safe. SHe posted a photo wearing mask and wrote, “The spirit remains festive….after all होली है भाई होली है!!! ਹੋਲਾ ਮੁਹੱਲਾ ਦੀਧਾਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ !!! ♥️💛.”

Swara Bhasker shared a candid picture on Holi too. She wrote, “May every Holi be happy and हंसी filled! Happy waali Holi insta peeps! 🧡💙🤍💚💛🤎❤️💜 Great click @shastriveda.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrated the festival with her daughter. He even posted a video of the little one, playing with colours and balloons.

Other celebs like Mugdha Godse, Kanchi Kaul, Bhagyashree, Yuvika Chaudhary, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta and others marked Holi with their partners and family members.

Given the surge in coronavirus cases, most of the tinseltown stars kept the Holi, an intimate and safe affair, in the company of their family and close friends.