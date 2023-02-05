scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Aishwarya Rai sends birthday love to husband Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Baby, today and forever’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her husband Abhishek Bachchan on his 47th birthday on Instagram with a heartfelt note.

abhishek aishAishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo of the birthday boy, Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday wish for her husband Abhishek Bachchan was filled with love. The actor shared a photo of Abhishek and wrote on Instagram, “Birthday love… today and forever, Baby🥰.”

Abhishek celebrated his 47th birthday on Sunday. The actor, who is seeing a resurgence in his career, also received wishes from friends and family.

Abhishek’s father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, penned a long blog on him. “And Abhishek for the 5th Feb 2023 .. and his 47th .. and how time has flown by .. going back in time all the memories of the day and the several days that kept giving us the joy and the pride and the pleasure of Abhishek .. and now to see him achieve his worth through his hard word, quietly, and proving all the naysayers wrong!” he wrote.

He wrote that Abhishek has “through the dint of his hard word and perseverance shown the mettle of his calibre and his confidence.” Amitabh added, “He took his own decisions .. he made his own choices .. defied the norm and proved it ..🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️🕉 .. with his success .. Winning the Kabaddi Championship, by the select of his team, who everyone said was poor and weak and incapable .. but he inspired the boys and came out victorious .. despite all the bias reporting and negative opinions against him and the team.”

(Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram) (Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram)

Sister Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli also shared photos with Abhishek on his birthday.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 22:20 IST
