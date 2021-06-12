When Aishwarya Rai schooled David Letterman for asking if all Indians live with their parents

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered a mic drop moment on legendary television host David Letterman’s The Late Show back in 2005 and the internet can’t seem to get enough of it, even 15 years on. The pointed reply came as the actor was asked whether all Indian children lived with their parents as adults.

The actor had appeared on Letterman’s show in 2005 as she was promoting her film Bride and Prejudice, directed by Gurinder Chadha. The former Miss World spoke about her career and India as she she appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman. The host, however, did not appear to be clued into Indian culture or the details of the Hindi film industry.

As the two got talking about Aishwarya’s career, Hindi films and desi culture, the most epic moment arrived when Letterman asked the actor whether she still live with her parents.

David Letterman really tried to make fun of Aishwarya Rai for living with her parents… pic.twitter.com/h5FY9P1bfH — sameera khan 🇵🇸 (@SameeraKhan) March 24, 2021

Letterman asked Aishwarya, “Do you live with you parents, is that true? And, is it common in India for children to live with their parents?” However, the show host must not have bargained for Aishwarya’s epic response, as she said, “It is fine to live with your parents because it is also common in India that we don’t have to make appointments with our parents for dinner.” It led to an appreciative response from the audience and left David flustered.

David Letterman in 2018 interviewed Shah Rukh Khan for his Netflix special show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. In the show, SRK opened up about his rise to fame, his family and his billions of fans.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Reportedly the 47-year-old actor will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.