Have you seen these photos of Aishwarya Rai, Sanjay Dutt and Karisma Kapoor?

Looks like many are getting back to work form after holiday mode. Our stars too have been sharing their latest photos on social media accounts. Abhishek Bachchan shared a click of wife Aishwarya Rai, while Karisma Kapoor was also seen coming back after her New Year vacation. Scroll to see all photos.

Abhishek Bachchan shared this click of wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and wrote as caption, “Mine.” (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram)

Shakti Kapoor shared this click and wrote along, “Lost a Guru, A Friend and my Inspiration. R.I.P Kader Bhai ♥️🙏.” (Photo: Shakti Kapoor/ Instagram)

Shakti Kapoor shared this photo too. (Photo: Shakti Kapoor/ Instagram)

Anupam Kher posted a new poster of his upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister. “Presenting the new poster of our film #TheAccidentalPrimeMiniste. Hope you all like it. Releasing on 11th Jan.🙏 @tapmofficial,” wrote the actor along. (Photo: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

Maanayata Dutt posted a picture with husband and actor Sanjay Dutt. “Someone who really loves you sticks with you through all of the ups and downs…#youandme #us #lifetimetogo💕 #love #grace #positivity #2k19 #dubai #dutts #lpm #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏,” she wrote along. (Photo: Maanayata Dutta/ Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor shared a click of hers from the Mumbai airport and wrote, “Back to the hustle ! 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️ #workmode.” (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

“It’s ok to change. Don’t resist it. Change is the door to a new beginning. #नयीशुरुआत #नयासाल #NewBeginnings #NewYear #PreityThoughts #ThursdayThoughts #Ting !,”wrote Preity Zinta sharing her photo. (Photo: Preity Zinta/ Instagram)