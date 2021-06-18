Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22: Ajay Devgn celebrates with unseen pics

Today, June 18, marks 22 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The emotional love triangle starred Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and is still remembered by fans for its emotional roller-coaster script, music and extraordinary cinematography. Celebrating the big feat, Ajay took to social media to share few photos from the shoot of the film.

While the first picture has Ajay sitting with his director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, presumably checking a scene on the monitor. The next two are stills from the film, one with Salman and the other with Aishwarya.

The actor captioned the photo stating that while he knew they were making a super-sensitive film, he never thought they would create history. “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled🙏🙏”.

The Instagram page of Bhansali Productions also shared some unseen photos from the set featuring the three leading stars. The post read, “We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we’re experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest ♥️ Celebrating 22 Years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer’s testimony of love.”

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai played young lovers Sameer and Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. (Photo: Bhansali Productions) Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai played young lovers Sameer and Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. (Photo: Bhansali Productions)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at work on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam set. (Photo: Bhansali Productions) Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at work on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam set. (Photo: Bhansali Productions)

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali caught in a candid moment while shooting. (Photo: Bhansali Productions) Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali caught in a candid moment while shooting. (Photo: Bhansali Productions)

Set in the deserts of Rajasthan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a romantic musical drama based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani’s play ‘Shetal ne Kathe’. It presented the story of a newlywed man Vanraj (Devgn), who finds that his wife is in love with another man. Much to the dismay of his family, he takes on the journey to reunite the lovers. While on the hunt of her former lover Sameer (Khan), his wife Nandini (Rai) realises Vanraj’s goodness and falls for him.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 1999. It was even premiered at the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India and was released internationally as ‘Straight From the Heart’. The film was remade in Bengali as Neel Akasher Chandni in 2009.

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to reunite after 22 years now for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role.