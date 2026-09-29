Aishwarya Rai rules Paris Fashion Week, walks alongside Celine Dion and Kendall Jenner

Global ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the internet by storm on Monday as she walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya graced the runway alongside other global personalities like Kendall Jenner, Celine Dion, Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Viola Davis, and Jane Fonda. As part of Le Défilé, Aishwarya represented the beauty giant L’Oréal Paris as its face; she walked for this year’s theme, which was ‘Walk Your Worth’, celebrating confidence, diversity, and female solidarity.

Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week

For her runway appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a dramatic black velvet gown by Yara Shoemaker; she paired the look with a crown, making her look all the more regal. While the actress walking the ramp won over the internet, other viral moments that left everyone gushing were Aishwarya and Celine Dion holding hands, sharing a warm hug and kiss, and even breaking into an impromptu dance on stage.