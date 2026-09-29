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Aishwarya Rai rules Paris Fashion Week, walks alongside Celine Dion and Kendall Jenner
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for the 9th Edition of Le Defile at Paris Fashion Week alongside Kendall Jenner, Celine Dion, Simone Ashley, Eva Longoria and others.
Global ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the internet by storm on Monday as she walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya graced the runway alongside other global personalities like Kendall Jenner, Celine Dion, Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Viola Davis, and Jane Fonda. As part of Le Défilé, Aishwarya represented the beauty giant L’Oréal Paris as its face; she walked for this year’s theme, which was ‘Walk Your Worth’, celebrating confidence, diversity, and female solidarity.
Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week
For her runway appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a dramatic black velvet gown by Yara Shoemaker; she paired the look with a crown, making her look all the more regal. While the actress walking the ramp won over the internet, other viral moments that left everyone gushing were Aishwarya and Celine Dion holding hands, sharing a warm hug and kiss, and even breaking into an impromptu dance on stage.
Also Read: Aishwarya Rai refused Shah Rukh’s Happy New Year for Abhishek: ‘As a wife, you narrow down’
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Aishwarya Rai & Kendall Jenner walked hand in hand to close the show. ✨🔥#AishwaryaRai #KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/VYn76lAbKE
— Filmy News (@goloko777) September 29, 2026
Reacting to Aishwarya Rai’s stunning appearance, one of the internet users commented, “The One and Only Queen.” Another one wrote, “Even after all these years, you still have that same magic on the stage. No one can take away the beauty, grace, and confidence you carry so effortlessly. Seeing you always makes me feel proud to be a woman. You’re not just beautiful, but also someone who has inspired so many women of our generation and continues to set such a beautiful example. Wishing you good luck and happiness always. Keep shining and inspiring, just the way you always have.”
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Many fans pointed out how even after being crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya continues to rule the global stage. One of the users wrote, “She is the most successful Miss World in history.” Another one said, “She deserved that crown then, and she still does.” A third user commented, “1994 gave the world a Miss World, but decades later, the crown still feels timeless. Grace, elegance, and confidence that no passage of time can take away. A true Indian icon who continues to make her country proud.”
Aishwarya Rai’s sweet moments with Simone Ashley, Eva Longoria
A few other videos that have also been winning hearts on social media show Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sharing some sweet backstage moments. In one of the videos, Aishwarya is seen hugging Eva Longoria as she gets ready to walk the ramp.
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In another video, Aishwarya was also seen sharing pleasantries and talking with Simone Ashley.
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On the film front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, which was released in 2023.
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