Aishwarya Rai takes us inside Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday celebration with granddaughter Aaradhya: ‘Love you forever’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan treated fans to an adorable picture of Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrated his 79th birthday on Monday. The photo features a smiling Amitabh posing with his granddaughter Aaradhya. Sharing the post on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND.”

The post came hours after Abhishek Bachchan dropped a video describing his father Amitabh Bachchan as “great actor, the perfect role model, a great mentor” and “the best father.”

Aishwarya, Aaradhya along with Abhishek Bachchan returned from Paris on Sunday evening to ring in Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. The Bachchans flew to Paris where Aishwarya turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022. Later, the actor was seen spending some family time in Paris.

Aishwarya also attended Dubai Expo 2020 where she took a part in ‘Stand-up Against Street Harassment’ event in Dubai.

Amitabh Bachchan, who received wishes from his co-stars and fans, was overwhelmed with the love showered on him on his birthday. Sharing a photo of himself on Instagram, Big B wrote, “my gratitude for the love you give me .. I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection ..

your greetings today have been immense .. I cannot respond to all of them , but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen on Chehre.