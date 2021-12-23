Aishwarya Rai shares first post after Panama Papers questioning, wishes parents happy anniversary

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her parents, Krishnaraj Rai and Vrinda Raj, anniversary with an emotional post. She took to Instagram and posted a photo of the two of them with a caption, thanking them for ‘unconditional love and blessings’.

Aishwarya, who was recently grilled for the Panama Papers leak case, wrote, “Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa 😍💝🎊🌈LOVE YOU❤️and THANK YOU so much for All your unconditional Love and Blessings… always❣️🙏💗💝💕💖✨.” Aishwarya’s father, Krishnaraj passed away in 2017. On his fourth death anniversary this year, Aishwarya had shared a note with a series of photos, with Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda.

Aishwarya was questioned on her foreign travels since Panama Papers records show she, along with family members, attended a meeting of the Board of Directors of a British Virgin Islands (BVI) company, Amic Partners Limited in Dubai in June 2005, the year the company was incorporated. She was also interrogated on a large deposit made to a foreign bank account of her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, using the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). She denied any knowledge of the BVI company and told ED investigators that it was her father who handled all her financial matters.

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.