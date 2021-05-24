Aishwarya Rai poses with husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya as they celebrate her mother’s 70th birthday, see photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her mother Vrinda Rai’s 70th birthday on Sunday evening. The little family get-together was also attended by Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. In the photos, the three are seen happily posing for the camera with Vrinda.

One of the photos shows two bouquet of flowers and three cakes. Aaradhya is seen hugging her grandmother and posing for the picture while in another Aishwarya and Abhishek join the two to pose for a perfect family photo.

Sharing the photos, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy 70th birthday dearest darling mommy-dodda. We love you infinitely. You are our world. God bless you our angel.” As soon as the actor dropped the picture, fans also sent in their wishes for Vrinda Rai and mentioned how Aaradhya is her mother’s mirror image. One of the fans wrote, “What a beautiful family” and another mentioned, “Aaradhya looks so adorable.” Jackie Shroff and Darshan Kumar also sent their wishes for Vrinda Rai in the comments section.

Aishwarya often posts pictures of Aaradhya, Abhishek and her parents on Instagram on birthdays and festivals. On Mother’s Day, she had shared an unseen picture of herself and Aaradhya when she was a baby.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. They have featured in eight films including Guru and Dhai Akshar Prem Ke among others. In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Abhishek opened up on meeting Aishwarya for the first time. He said he met her on the sets of Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, which was being shot in Switzerland and starred Abhishek’s friend Bobby Deol in the lead role.

“There was a film my father (Amitabh Bachchan) was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland, because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations.

I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that’s when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film — Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and said ‘Hey, why don’t you come over for dinner?’ And that’s the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya,” Abhishek recalled.