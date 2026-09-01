Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aishwarya Rai poses with Aaradhya, mother and brother in rare Raksha Bandhan photos
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughter Aaradhya, mother Vrinda and brother Aditya as rare family pictures surface online.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations were a private family affair, but pictures shared by her brother Aditya Rai and sister-in-law Shrima Rai have offered fans a rare glimpse of the occasion. The photos feature Aishwarya with her mother Vrinda Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, brother Aditya, sister-in-law Shrima and their children.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family
Aditya shared a family photograph on Instagram on August 31, giving fans a glimpse into their Raksha Bandhan gathering. The picture features Aishwarya posing with her brother Aditya and sister-in-law Shrima, along with their sons Vihaan and Shivansh. Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai is also seen in the frame with Aaradhya, who poses with her grandmother and cousins.
Aditya kept his caption simple, writing, “Rakshabandhan2026.”
Aishwarya opted for a simple white ethnic outfit for the family occasion. She wore her hair open and had a pair of sunglasses resting on her head. Aditya was seen in an off-white collared T-shirt and blue checked trousers, while Shrima wore a green outfit.
View this post on Instagram
Shrima had also shared pictures from the family celebrations two days earlier.
View this post on Instagram
Fans react to Aishwarya’s family picture
The rare family photo quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans leaving affectionate messages for the Rai family.
One Instagram user wrote, “❤️❤️🙌loved this pic. Cute grandma and her adorable grandchildren.” Another commented, “Blessed family.” A third user wrote, “God bless your family ! Postcard perfect ! God bless you all”.
ALSO READ: Master Ravi: Child star who challenged Shashi Kapoor, earned Rs 3,500 daily as ‘Junior Amitabh’
Who is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother Aditya Rai?
Aditya Rai has largely stayed away from public attention despite being Aishwarya’s brother. He reportedly works as an engineer in the Merchant Navy and has made only occasional appearances in the media.
Aditya co-produced the 2003 romantic film Dil Ka Rishta, which featured Aishwarya in the lead role. The film was also co-written by their mother, Vrinda Rai.
On the work front
Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, which released in 2023. The actor played dual roles in the period drama and shared the screen with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan.
She has yet to officially announce her next film.
Earlier this year, Aishwarya also made headlines with her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05