Aishwarya Rai poses with Aaradhya, mother and brother in rare Raksha Bandhan photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations were a private family affair, but pictures shared by her brother Aditya Rai and sister-in-law Shrima Rai have offered fans a rare glimpse of the occasion. The photos feature Aishwarya with her mother Vrinda Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, brother Aditya, sister-in-law Shrima and their children.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family

Aditya shared a family photograph on Instagram on August 31, giving fans a glimpse into their Raksha Bandhan gathering. The picture features Aishwarya posing with her brother Aditya and sister-in-law Shrima, along with their sons Vihaan and Shivansh. Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai is also seen in the frame with Aaradhya, who poses with her grandmother and cousins.