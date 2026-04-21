Aishwarya Rai picks up Aaradhya from airport after her school trip, turns her personal photographer

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, are inseparable. No matter the occasion or where they are going, Aaradhya always tags along with her mother, and Aishwarya looks extra proud when she’s with her daughter.

Although Aaradhya is 14 now, she is still a baby in Aishwarya’s eyes, and the legendary actor still never misses a chance to show up for her daughter. Now, a video has gone viral on social media, showing the beauty queen at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, waiting patiently for her daughter to return from a school trip.

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Aishwarya Rai welcomes daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at airport

As soon as Aaradhya walks out, a joyous Aishwarya rushes towards her, sharing a warm hug that highlights just how much they’ve missed each other. Before leaving, the cinema icon also turned into a personal photographer for her daughter, capturing pictures and videos of Aaradhya individually and when she poses with her friends. The clip concluded by showing the mother-daughter duo walking towards the exit gate, holding hands.

One of the biggest stars in modern Hindi cinema, Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan, the son of Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, in April 2007. They became parents to Aaradhya in November 2011. On the occasion of their 19th wedding anniversary on Monday, April 20, Aishwarya had shared an adorable photo of the three of them together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb___)

Abhishek Bachchan on ‘partnership’ with Aishwarya Rai

In a recent interview, Abhishek had opened up about their relationship and revealed the secret behind their long marriage. “I have been married for 18 years now. I have a beautiful daughter who just turned 14. I have seen the way my wife takes care of my daughter. It was all about partnership. I have known Aishwarya from the start of my career, and we worked in the second film I ever made… She is the one actor I have worked with, and the majority of the films were done before we were married. We weren’t in a relationship together. We were just buddies. We were always friends, and when we finally did come together and through our courtship, then our engagement and marriage, it was all about a partnership,” he told YouTuber Lilly Singh.

He added, “There’s never been a discussion that I am going to bring the food, and you take care of the house. It’s not even discussed. It flows very naturally. I have never believed that somebody else has to give up or stop running for me to win that race. This is my mental structure. I wouldn’t be in a partnership, in a marriage where my wife has to stop doing something because I need to feel more of a man about myself. And thankfully, my wife is not someone who thinks like that either. In fact, I strongly believe that as parents, fathers are lousy teachers. I think our emotions get in the way, and we don’t have that sensitivity chip that women do. Men are wired to display what they want. We have become far more sensitive, which is a great thing, but by and large, the instinct is to lead by action.”