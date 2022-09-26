scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Aishwarya Rai shares gorgeous new photos, expresses gratitude for love and support ahead of Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is playing Queen Nandini in Mani Ratnam's historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, expressed her gratitude to fans for always extending their love and support to her.

Aishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan shares new photos (Photo: Instagram/ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a couple of stunning photos of herself on Instagram, where she is dressed simply in white and has applied a bindi. The actor, who is playing Queen Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, expressed her gratitude to fans for always extending their love and support to her. PS-1 marks Aishwarya’s return to the big screen after four years.

Aishwarya wrote, “Thank you all for your love, warmest wishes and blessings… Lots of love always.”

The other photo she captioned with a heart.  Fans were full of awe and one wrote, “How can someone be soo beautiful?” Another wrote, “Wow….gorgeousness.” One added, “Can’t wait to see you on big screen with PS-1 releasing this Friday. Once a Queen, always a Queen.”

Aishwarya has been neck-deep in the PS-1 promotions and has graced most of the events, sharing anecdotes about her time on set. Recently at a press conference, Aishwarya had revealed that her daughter Aaradhya was in ‘awe’ of Mani Ratnam. She said that the acclaimed filmmaker is very fond of Aaradhya and gave her the opportunity to say ‘action’ on the sets. “I think what excited her the most is, when one day when she came on set and he gave her the opportunity to say action, she couldn’t get over that. She is like, ‘Sir gave me the opportunity to say that’. I said, ‘My God’, none of us have had that opportunity. So that’s probably the most cherished memory,” Aishwarya had said.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki’s works, focuses on the reign of the Chola King Rajaraja I and the political turmoil in the kingdom. The film stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha, among others. This is Aishwarya’s fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam. The two have previously worked together on films such as Raavan, Iruvar and Guru.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 10:53:41 am
