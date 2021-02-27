Aishwarya Rai’s Pakistani doppelganger Aamna Imran stuns internet

February 27, 2021 9:56:29 am
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has got another addition to her list of doppelgangers. After Manasi Naik, Ammuzz Amrutha and Mahlagha Jaberi, who got noticed for their resemblance to the former Miss World, it is Aamna Imran who has caught the attention of people on the internet. Aamna is a beauty blogger from Pakistan who is quite active on social media.
On her Instagram account, Aamna often recreates Aishwarya’s looks from her movies. She also has a few videos where she is seen enacting scenes from films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Devdas and Mohabbatein. One of her videos shows her posing like Aishwarya with the song “Dil Dooba” from the movie Khakhee playing in the background.
Check out a few photos and videos of Aamna where she bears an uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In 2005, actor Sneha Ullal was also compared to Aishwarya when she made her debut in the movie Lucky No Time For Love. The audience found her quite similar to Aishwarya and even called her the ‘second Aishwarya of Bollywood’.
Aishwarya was recently spotted at a family wedding where she danced along with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. On the work front, Aishwarya is back to the movies and has started work on her next film Ponniyin Selvan, a historical drama by filmmaker Mani Ratnam.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.