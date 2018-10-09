Aishwarya Rai on #MeToo movement: God bless and strength to the voices that need that kind of support

Aishwarya Rai has finally opened up on the ongoing #MeToo movement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is happy with India having its own #MeToo movement and the actor on Tuesday said more support and strength should be given to the women who are sharing their experiences of sexual harassment.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in the country in the light of Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of harassment against Nana Patekar. Many from the entertainment industry, including Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Bahl and comedy group AIB, have been called out for various incidents of sexual misconduct and harassment.

“The #MeToo movement has gained momentum in present times. The world has got smaller with social media, one voice is becoming larger. What is nice to see in the present time is that the members of the media are becoming allied and propelling voices that need to be heard and giving them the platform. The law of the land will take over for justice to be served.”

“It wouldn’t be right to specifically comment on individual cases as matters would be sub judice and that would not be responsible on our part but having said that, God bless and strength to the voices that need that kind of support and you all need to be there,” Aishwarya said in an interview here.

The 44-year-old actor, who is the brand ambassador of L’Oreal Paris, today announced its India collaboration with House of Sabyasachi and launched the festive collection.

“As a team (L’Oral Paris) here, we have always been about ‘I am worth it, you are worth it, we are worth it’. We have been celebrating women empowerment for the longest. Sabya very blatantly in his choices and campaigns, he also has. We all walk the talk. It is not just about talking.”

“We have always been about women empowerment and we are very righteous. We will extend our support to anyone, appealing for support in whatever issues that need the attention,” she added.

