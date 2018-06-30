This video of Aishwarya Rai, Arjun Rampal and Milind Soman will take you back in time

In the video, Fanney Khan star Aishwarya Rai can be seen ruling the ramp with her usual sense of style and grace In the video, Fanney Khan star Aishwarya Rai can be seen ruling the ramp with her usual sense of style and grace

A throwback video featuring Fanney Khan actor Aishwarya Rai, actor-model Namrata Shirodkar has surfaced online. The video, taken from the early modelling days of the aforementioned actors also features a host of other familiar faces like Milind Soman, Jesse Randhawa, Rahul Dev, Himanshu Malik, Arjun Rampal, Mark Robinson, Madhu Sapre and Pooja Batra.

In the video, now one of the most popular faces of the entertainment industry globally, Aishwarya Rai, features multiple times, walking with her usual sense of grace and style on the ramp. Aishwarya Rai won the Miss World pageant in 1994.

Watch the throwback video from Fanney Khan actor Aishwarya Rai’s modelling days here:

At the work front, Aishwarya presently has her plate full. The actor will soon be seen in the musical drama Fanney Khan, which also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. According to reports, Aishwarya plays a singing sensation in the film. Fanney Khan has been produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will hit the big screen on August 3, 2018. Fanney Khan is the official remake of Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous (2000). The movie has been directed by Atul Majrekar.

Aishwarya made her debut in the world of films with Mani Ratnam’s political drama Iruvar in 1997. She was last seen in Karan Johar’s romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, where she essayed the role of Saba Taliyar Khan, a poetess, who falls for Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film.

