Thursday, June 02, 2022
Aishwarya Rai looks stunning as she attends a conference in Mumbai. See photos

Aishwarya Rai pledged her eyes to the Eye Bank Association of India many years ago.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 2, 2022 8:11:28 pm
aishwarya raiAishwarya Rai at a recent event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai attended the 80th All India Ophthalmological Conference in Mumbai on Thursday. Aishwarya, who pledged her eyes to the Eye Bank Association of India many years ago, looked stunning as she posed for photographers at the event.

Photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the event:

aishwarya rai Aishwarya Rai at an event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya rai photos Aishwarya posed for the photographers in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya rai news Aishwarya Rai has previously pledged her eyes to the Eye Bank Association of India. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan will also be attending IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi. Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan among others are expected to attend the awards gala.

Aishwarya has given many memorable performances at the IIFA Awards in the past.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar and the ever-increasing age gap with his female co-stars, in numbers

Recently, Aishwarya Rai made headlines when she walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2022. She attended the film festival with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan.

