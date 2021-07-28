Aishwarya Rai is a stunner in latest photo from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar, see photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest monochrome photo has won over her fans on social media. On Wednesday, Dabboo Ratnani shared Aishwarya’s photo from his 2021 calendar shoot. The actor was among several celebrities who shot for Dabboo’s 2021 calendar, including Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone, Hrithik Roshan and Tara Sutaria.

As soon as Dabboo shared Aishwarya’s look from the calendar, fans showered her with love. Some of her fans also tagged her as ‘the diva’ while others called her ‘a stunner’. Sharing the photo, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally. Absolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

Earlier this week, a picture of Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya went viral on the social media platforms. Aishwarya, who is shooting for her upcoming Tamil film with Mani Ratnam, visited Sarathkumar and his family with her family. Sarathkumar’s daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared pictures of herself with Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya and tagged them as “the warmest and most humble people.”

“Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family,” the caption of the picture read.

On the work front, Sarathkumar and Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan. The film marks the actor’s fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam. The actor-director duo has worked in Iruvar, Guru and Raavanan in the past. All of their previous films have been milestones in cinema history.

Aishwarya shared the poster of the film on her Instagram account and wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life.” Besides Aishwarya Rai, the film stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.