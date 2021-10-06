Aishwarya Rai is a stunner as she attends Dubai Expo event, check out her video and photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seems to be busy with inter-continental professional assignments, it seems. After posing at the Paris Fashion Week, where she also spent some ‘family time’ with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, she travelled to Dubai for a special event at Dubai Expo 2020.

Aishwarya is attending the Expo 2020 Dubai. A brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, the actor took part in an event ‘Stand-up Against Street Harassment’ in Dubai.

Also read | Vinod Khanna: The actor who gave Amitabh Bachchan a run for his money

Aditya Sharma, a makeup artist shared photos of the actor from Dubai. He first shared a picture of the actor where she is dressed in black and wrote, “@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb for @lorealparis event Stand-up against street harassment in @dubai Makeup by @kavyesharmaofficial Hair by @georgeselmendelek Managed by @archsda.” Aditya Sharma shared a selfie with Aishwarya, and a few other photos as Instagram Story.

Another artist from Dubai, Georges El Mendelek also shared a click with Aishwarya Rai.

Here are the latest photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Expo 2020 Dubai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Sharma (@kavyesharmaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Sharma (@kavyesharmaofficial)

(Photo: Georges El Mendelek/Instagram) (Photo: Georges El Mendelek/Instagram)

(Photo: Aditya Sharma/Instagram) (Photo: Aditya Sharma/Instagram)

(Photo: Aditya Sharma/Instagram) (Photo: Aditya Sharma/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaraibachchan_arb (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arbfc)

The Expo 2020 is hosted by Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. Originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Dubai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen posing with international celebrities at the Paris Fashion Week. Last week, the Ponniyin Selvan actor took over the ramp at the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/ Summer 2022 show, which was part of the fashion week.