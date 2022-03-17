Aishwarya Rai hugs daughter Aaradhya as they leave for vacation with Abhishek Bachchan, wishes paparazzi. Watch video

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan left for vacation, they were accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya. The little one not surprisingly looked extremely happy with the development.

A video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, which showed the trio, all masked, coming out of an SUV at the entrance of the airport and escorted by officials, one of whom is carrying their luggage.

Aaradhya chugs along with a spring in her step. It is not known what is the destination of the Bachchans. Last year in November, they had celebrated Aaradhya’s 10th birthday in the Maldives. Aishwarya held her daughter close as she tried to hide behind her. As paparazzi wished Aishwarya, she responded with Holi greetings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, a Hindi speech by Aaradhya that she gave in her school had gone viral, in which she is explaining how poetry opens doors to any given language if one wishes to learn it. Being the granddaughter of a literature doyen Harivansh Rai Bachchan, it is only fitting.

Abhishek Bachchan reacted with folded hands when a fan tagged him with the video on Twitter.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchan family’s Juhu home in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

Abhishek, last seen in Bob Biswas, recently wrapped up shoot of Dasvi which also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will soon be back with the third season of Prime Video series Breathe too. Aishwarya is awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I.