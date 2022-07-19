scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Rai holds daughter Aaradhya’s hand as they return from New York with Abhishek Bachchan, fans say ‘Aradhya will soon be taller than her mom’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took their daughter Aaradhya to New York for a vacation, the place where Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya 15 years ago.

July 19, 2022 9:57:35 am
aishwarya abhishek aaradhyaAishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have returned from their New York vacation. A video of them walking out of the Mumbai airport was shared on a paparazzo’s Instagram account.

In the video, Aishwarya is twinning with her daughter Aaradhya. While she opted for a black dress which she paired with long black coat, Aaradhya wore a black tracksuit. Abhishek was seen in a pink hoodie. Aishwarya walked out of the airport while holding Aaradhya’s hand, and Abhishek followed them.

As the video was shared online, one of the Instagram users noticed how Aaradhya is almost Aishwarya’s height now. “Aradhya will cross her mom in height v soon,” read a comment. Another added, “Badi ho gae adhyaya, (Aaradhya has grown up).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Though neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya shared any pictures from their New York vacation, musician and Amjad Ali Khan’s son, Ayaan Ali Bangash shared a picture with the couple. In the photo, Ayaan and his brother Amaan Ali Khan are clicking a selfie with Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek. The caption of the photo read, “Thanks so much Bhaijaan and Bhabz #nyc #newyork @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @amaanalibangash.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek have a special connection with New York. Abhishek had proposed to Aishwarya in New York while they were there for the premiere of their film Guru. Standing on the balcony of his hotel room, Abhishek used a prop from the film to propose his lady love.

On the work front, Aishwarya has garnering praises for her look in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. Besides Aishwarya, the film also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

