Monday, October 11, 2021
Aishwarya Rai holds daughter Aaradhya close as she returns to Mumbai with Abhishek Bachchan, see photos

Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya accompanied Aishwarya Rai to Dubai after their Paris trip where Aishwarya walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya walked holding her daughter's hand as the family was papped.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 11, 2021 11:36:36 am
bachcha abhishek aishwarya aaradhyaAbhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned from Paris just on time! On the eve of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday on Monday, the Bollywood star couple was papped arriving at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours. Also accompanying them was their daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya held Aaradhya close as the family was papped at the airport.

The Bachchans flew to Dubai after their Paris trip where Aishwarya walked the fourth edition of Le Defilee L’Oreal Paris at the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022.

Also read |Inside Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s family time with daughter Aaradhya in Paris

Check out the photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya.

aishwarya abhishek aaradhya bachchanaishwarya abhishek aaradhya bachchan Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya abhishek aaradhya bachchan new photos Abhishek, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya returned from Dubai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya abhishek aaradhya bachchan news The Bachchans at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya abhishek aaradhya bachchan vacation Abhishek Bachchan is nursing a hand injury. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya abhishek aaradhya bachchan dubai Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya accompanied Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya abhishek aaradhya bachchan paris Aishwarya Rai held her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan close. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aishwarya rai abhishek aaradhya bachchan Aishwarya Bachchan walked with Aaradhya hand-in-hand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen modelling a flowy white outfit, sparking mixed reaction as some loved the attire, while others felt Aishwarya deserved better. Later, she was seen with Aaradhya and Abhishek spending some family time in Paris. She later also travelled to Dubai for a special event at Dubai Expo 2020. As a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, the actor took part in an event ‘Stand-up Against Street Harassment’ in Dubai.

Also read |Films, people who made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar: The ‘angry young man’ who defined the 1970s

Abhishek Bachchan had days ago shared a click on his Instagram handle captured by his wife where he’s enjoying the Dubai sunset. “Sun, sand and sea! #dubai,” he wrote as the caption.

On the work front, while Abhishek recently wrapped up Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, Aishwarya, on the other hand finished shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, her fourth collaboration with the ace filmmaker.

