Aishwarya Rai has the cutest wish for ‘baby papa’ Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th birthday: ‘Shine on love’. See post

Actor Abhishek Bachchan rang his 50th birthday yesterday, on Thursday. On the happy occasion, his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai had the most adorable wish for him. She posted an old picture of Abhishek on social media, along with a sweet note, calling him her dearest ‘baby papa’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared a cropped throwback childhood photo, showing only his eyes as a baby. Along with the post, she wrote a heartwarming birthday wish in the caption, which read, “Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa. with lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health God Blesssss.. Stay Golden… Shine on Love.” Last year too, Aishwarya had shared a childhood snap of Abhishek on his birthday.