Aishwarya Rai has the cutest wish for ‘baby papa’ Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th birthday: ‘Shine on love’. See post

In her latest Instagram post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her husband Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th birthday, calling him 'baby papa'.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 09:12 AM IST
Actor Abhishek Bachchan rang his 50th birthday yesterday, on Thursday. On the happy occasion, his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai had the most adorable wish for him. She posted an old picture of Abhishek on social media, along with a sweet note, calling him her dearest ‘baby papa’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared a cropped throwback childhood photo, showing only his eyes as a baby. Along with the post, she wrote a heartwarming birthday wish in the caption, which read, “Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa. with lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health God Blesssss.. Stay Golden… Shine on Love.” Last year too, Aishwarya had shared a childhood snap of Abhishek on his birthday.

Check out the post:

Fans flooded the comments section with love for the actor couple and wished Abhishek Bachchan on his milestone birthday. “Aww, such a cute picture, happy birthday,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “beautiful couple, be happy together always.” “Happy Birthday to Abhishek!!! Lots of love,” a third comment read. “Beautifully written, Aishwarya!” a fan mentioned.

Earlier, Abhishek’s father, veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan, took to his blog to thank fans for their wishes on his son’s birthday. “To all that send greetings for Abhishek on his 50th birthday, may I express my extreme gratitude and love ..Your blessings give him courage and strength to keep moving..Affection and love,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023) and is yet to announce her next project. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan last featured in Madhumita’s Kaalidhar Laapata. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is set to his the theatres in December, this year.

