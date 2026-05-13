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Is Aishwarya Rai going to Cannes 2026? L’Oreal finally answers, gets trolled: ‘Where’s her poster?’
Fans accuse L'Oréal Paris of snubbing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after unveiling only Alia Bhatt and five others at giant Cannes poster. The brand has now responded.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Cannes Film Festival have shared an iconic relationship for over two decades. Since making her debut at Cannes in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aishwarya has become one of India’s most recognised faces at the prestigious global event.
As a longtime global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, Aishwarya has represented India at the Cannes Film Festival year after year. But at Cannes 2026, recently when L’Oreal unveiled its ambassadors at Cannes’ Le Martinez Hotel with giant banner posters, Aishwarya was absent.
The six major L’Oréal Paris ambassadors featured on the Cannes 2026 posters included Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, and Heidi Klum. While some fans were happy to see another Indian star, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s absence left people unhappy.
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Taking to the comment section, a fan wrote, “Where’s Aishwarya,” while another added, “I’m sorry but Aishwarya Rai will forever be our Cannes queen.”
“I know this brand only because of @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb WHERE’S her FACE?,” added another fan. “Without Aishwarya Rai? Are you serious? They used Aishwarya as a muse and now left her . everything is going wrong with this brand nowadays. we are praying this brand will be collapse soon!” read another comment.
When a fan posted, “Where is @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ?We only see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Cannes. We want to see her more. Her aura is unmatched ..please promote and celebrate her more. ✨,” in reply, the beauty brand reacted by saying, “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes. She never misses 😍.” To this another fan added, “So then wheres her poster???”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Cannes:
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Over the years, Aishwarya has consistently impressed with her red-carpet appearances, from elegant traditional looks to dramatic couture gowns, often becoming a major talking point in international fashion circles.
Cementing her status as a global fashion icon, whether it was her Cinderella-inspired ball gown in 2017, her butterfly-inspired look in 2022, or her shimmering hooded cape appearance in 2025, Aish has delivered several memorable fashion moments that continue to trend across social media and entertainment headlines.
Fans are now waiting for Aishwarya’s look at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
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