Is Aishwarya Rai going to Cannes 2026? L’Oreal finally answers, gets trolled: ‘Where’s her poster?’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Cannes Film Festival have shared an iconic relationship for over two decades. Since making her debut at Cannes in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aishwarya has become one of India’s most recognised faces at the prestigious global event.

As a longtime global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, Aishwarya has represented India at the Cannes Film Festival year after year. But at Cannes 2026, recently when L’Oreal unveiled its ambassadors at Cannes’ Le Martinez Hotel with giant banner posters, Aishwarya was absent.

The six major L’Oréal Paris ambassadors featured on the Cannes 2026 posters included Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, and Heidi Klum. While some fans were happy to see another Indian star, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s absence left people unhappy.