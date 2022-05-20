Aishwarya Rai gives the red carpet a miss, explores Cannes with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been turning heads ever since she descended at Cannes Film Festival 2022. But on Friday, Aishwarya decided to give the red carpet a miss.

Aishwarya, husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were clicked spending some quality time as a family in Cannes. Several photos from their outing have surfaced on fan pages.

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday gave a shout-out to Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya. Posting a click of the trio, he wrote, “putr, bahu, poti (son, daughter-in-law, grand-daughter)” Abhishek replied to Big B’s post with, “Progress report.”

On Day 1 of Cannes 2022, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped exchanging pleasantries with good friend and Hollywood actor Eva Longoria. Later at an after-party, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were seen speaking to Eva’s son on a video call.

Aishwarya, however, grabbed maximum eyeballs on Thursday, when she arrived for the premiere of Armageddon Time. Dressed in a pink gown, the actor was a sight to behold.

This year’s Cannes Film Market has selected India as the ‘country of honour‘. As part of the Indian delegation, celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shekhar Kapur and AR Rahman walked the red carpet. Others who attended the gala include Urvashi Rautela, Hina Khan and Helly Shah. While R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect got screened there, Deepika Padukone is also present at Cannes 2022 as part of its jury.