Aishwarya Rai gets a surprise from Abhishek Bachchan on Karwa Chauth, Amitabh Bachchan gives glimpse of festivities at Jalsa

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pleasantly surprised as Abhishek Bachchan turned up at the family home, Jalsa, on Sunday on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Amitabh Bachchan gave a glimpse of family’s Karwa Chauth celebrations and revealed that Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi, had a surprise in store for all of them.

“The evening was given a surprise by the Son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for ‘Breathe’ , but without warning suddenly landed up at home .. and a roar of surprise and wonder in the family , who were just not expecting this,” Amitabh wrote on his blog. Abhishek had earlier revealed that he often fasts with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Karwa Chauth.

Amitabh also spoke about how the evening festivities went. “So the family was complete at the festive time .. and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food.”

“A day with the family for Karva Chauth .. the day the wives pray for the longevity and good wishes for the husbands .. fasting the entire day ..pooja in the day and in the evening .. dressed up for the occasion and then the scramble to see the Moon .. through the sieve, light a diya, say a prayer, pour some ganga jal towards the Moon .. throw the the diya over the shoulder with the back to the Moon .. and have the first bite from the hands of the husband and drink the first glass of water for the day,” Amitabh added.

He also said that the moon didn’t keep the women of the house waiting. “The Moon unlike other years , was bright and appeared on the balcony horizon well before time .. on some occasions it has been covered with cloud and can be seen only later into the night .. a longer wait for the ladies .. but the Moon was generous tonight.”