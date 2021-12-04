‘Aishwarya gave me the permission to act after wedding, said I’ll take care of Aaradhya’: Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are not only couple goals, but the two are also hands-on parents. The Breathe actor in a recent interaction opened up on how his wife and his daughter have “immensely” contributed to his performances.

He thanked Aishwarya for taking complete responsibility of taking care of Aaradhya when he is away on shoots. He also believes that becoming a father has made him a responsible and thoughtful actor.

“A lot of what I am as an actor post marriage is due to Aishwarya,” Abhishek Bachchan admitted in a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan. “One is the practical, logistical side of it. To know that my wife is with Aaradhya is a huge, emotional weight that is lifted, from any parents’ mind. She has allowed me, and I say allowed because that’s what it is — she’s given me permission and allowed (and said), ‘You go act, I’ll take care of Aaradhya.’ So you go out, you get the liberty to perform freely. And it’s a fact. The countless amount of mothers that do this with their husbands, and you have to be thankful. They have every right to say, ‘Come, shoulder the responsibility 50-50.’ So from that perspective,” he said.

He continued to talk about how being a husband and a father made him “richer as a performer.”

“The ultimate richness comes when you have a child because suddenly, your priorities and perspective change. You could have been fearless about somethings but today, you cannot afford being fearless in some aspects because you are responsible for a new life,” Bachchan explained, adding that today, he doesn’t want to do content that Aaradhya wouldn’t be proud of.

“I say it today, which is my personal choice, I don’t know if I would be comfortable making films that I feel my daughter might get embarrassed watching. I would not want to make a film which my child says ‘why did he make this film?’ I never want to do that,” he concluded.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking in the success of Bob Biswas.