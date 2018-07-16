Follow Us:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Aishwarya Rai shares photos of celebrations in Paris

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is on a holiday in Paris with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, shared photos of the celebrations in the city post France's win at FIFA World Cup 2018.

Published: July 16, 2018
aishwarya rai bachchan photo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Bachchan in Paris. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)
As France lifted the FIFA World Cup 2018 trophy, fans took to the streets of Paris to celebrate. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is on holiday in the city with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, shared photos of the celebrations that took over the entire city.

Aishwarya also shared a photo of Kylian Mbappe kissing the winner’s trophy. Kylian became the first teenager to score a goal in the World Cup final since the great Pele.

Later, Aishwarya Rai posted selfies with Aaradhya Bachchan, who looked too cute as she tries to pout for the photo.

Not just Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were equally excited about France’s win. Abhishek took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to France on winning the world cup!!! Hard luck Croatia.”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ” Congratulations France for winning the World Cup ! Congratulations Croatia for winning our hearts ! .. and CONGRATULATIONS Russia for a most fantastic WC 2018 .. systematic, efficient, secure, filled with incredible hospitality and smiling faces every where .. !”

The father-son duo is at present in Russia.

