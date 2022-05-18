Eva Longoria reunites with old friend Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2022: ‘With my favourite person of all time’

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday had a reunion of sorts with good friend and Hollywood star Eva Longoria at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. Eva expressed her excitement about the meeting on social media. She posted a video with Aishwarya on her Instagram stories, leaving fans asking for more.

“With my favourite person of all time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” Eva wrote. While Aishwarya wore a fuchsia Valentino pantsuit, Eva chose a parrot green corset outfit.

This is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look at this year’s Cannes. The actor is a regular at the film festival. Her movies like Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice have been screened at Cannes.

Aishwarya was seen leaving for the French Riviera with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on May 16.

In the meantime, other Indian stars like Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also attending Cannes 2022.

Akshay Kumar was also scheduled to walk the red carpet but the actor tested positive for Covid-19 recently, following which he had to back out.