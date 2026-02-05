‘Aishwarya Rai doesn’t need my permission’: When Abhishek Bachchan proved he is a green flag partner, dismissed divorce rumours with grace

Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Gossip, insecurity, online trolling, and relentless public scrutiny are often inseparable from celebrity life. For stars, not just their professional journeys but their personal relationships are constantly dissected and debated. Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been no exception, especially in recent times, as questions surrounding his marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue to surface. Yet, amid the noise, Abhishek has consistently emerged as a partner who is a perfect example of respect, maturity, and unwavering support for Aishwarya, earning him the label of a true “green flag” husband in the eyes of fans.

Over the years, Abhishek’s words and actions have spoken louder than rumours. Whether it’s standing up for Aishwarya’s independence, defending her against misogynistic criticism, or handling personal speculation with grace, he has repeatedly demonstrated what an equal, secure partnership looks like. On Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, let’s have a look at what makes him a ‘green flag’ partner for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The Love Story rooted in quiet commitment

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s love story unfolded away from loud declarations. The two first met on film sets years ago, working together in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho, but it was during Guru that their bond deepened. After collaborating on films like Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, and Guru, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in 2007 on a hotel balcony in New York, using a prop ring from Guru. The proposal led to an immediate “yes.”

Recalling the moment later, Aishwarya shared how the announcement was sudden, resulting in an impromptu roka ceremony at her home. “He proposed, which was amazing and happened like really suddenly… I didn’t even know what a ‘roka’ was and suddenly there’s this call from their house to ours, ‘We are coming’,” she recalled. She also described how Amitabh Bachchan insisted on coming over immediately, leaving her overwhelmed yet emotional as the ceremony unfolded unexpectedly.

‘She certainly doesn’t need my permission’

One of the strongest indicators of Abhishek’s support is his firm stance on Aishwarya’s professional independence. When trolls narratives suggested that she needed his approval to sign films, Abhishek shut down the idea without hesitation, clearly stating that Aishwarya is a professional who makes her own choices. By doing so, he challenged patriarchal assumptions and reinforced the belief that marriage does not curtail a woman’s agency.

In 2023, Abhishek once won admiration when he responded to a netizen after praising Aishwarya’s performance in Ponniyin Selvan: II. When a comment suggested he should “let her sign more movies,” Abhishek replied firmly, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.” The response resonated widely, reinforcing his stance on equality and respect.

Calling out misogyny and double standards

Abhishek has also been vocal about the unfair scrutiny Aishwarya faces for being selective with her projects. When questioned about her filmography, he pointed out that she is a devoted mother to their daughter, Aaradhya, while also highlighting how women are disproportionately judged for choices that men are rarely questioned about. His response reflected empathy and a refusal to let his wife be boxed into regressive expectations.

When Abhishek Bachchan expressed gratitude to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In an interview with The Hindu, Abhishek Bachchan highlighted the traditional sacrifices mothers often make for their families while fathers continue to work. He shared, “In my household, I’m fortunate to be able to go out and make movies, but I know Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya, and I am immensely thankful for that. However, children don’t see it that way. They don’t view you as a third party; to them, you’re the primary figure.”

Handling divorce rumours with dignity

Abhishek Bachchan addressed ongoing divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and while speaking to Peeping Moon, he said, “If you’re a public figure, people are going to speculate about every little thing. Whatever rubbish has been written is absolutely false. None of it is based on fact, it’s just wrong and intentionally hurtful.”

He pointed out that the rumours didn’t start after their wedding — they existed long before and added, “Before we got married, they were guessing our wedding dates. After we got married, they started deciding when we’re separating. It’s all nonsense. She knows my truth, I know hers. We return to a loving, grounded family — and that is what truly matters.”

When asked if the rumours ever bother him, Abhishek said, “No. If there was even a shred of truth, perhaps they would. But there isn’t.”

He also emphasised his threshold for lies involving his family and added, “I won’t tolerate fabricated stories or falsehoods about me or my family.”

Abhishek on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a mother to Aaradhya Bachchan:

In the same interview, Abhishek also opened up about how well Aishwarya has brought up their 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, and said that while she may be aware of the divorce rumours, she won’t believe anything from outside.

“Aaradhya is a mature girl. And her mother has done a wonderful job… she is aware, but I don’t think it is a priority for her. She doesn’t have a phone. She’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That is something we decided a long time ago. She loves school. She won’t believe anything. I think her mother has taught her well enough not to believe everything she reads. Like my parents, we are completely honest with the family. There has never been an occasion where anybody has to question anybody,” he shared.

Public admiration without insecurity

Abhishek’s admiration for Aishwarya has always been open and unapologetic. He frequently praises her talent, work ethic, and global achievements—even in moments when she commands more attention or acclaim. Abhishek also highlighted in another promotional interviews that Aishwarya is a massive emotional support, understanding the industry’s pressures and navigating life with great dignity.

Together, these moments paint a picture of a relationship grounded in mutual respect, emotional intelligence, and equality. In standing by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with dignity and conviction, Abhishek Bachchan has shown that being supportive doesn’t require grand gestures, just consistency, respect, and the confidence to let your partner shine.