‘Aishwarya Rai didn’t sit for 7 hours to avoid creasing outfit’: Ponniyin Selvan jeweller recalls actor’s ‘extreme professionalism’

Two years ago, when Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya, her bridal look quickly went viral. It captured widespread attention for its dreamy yet deeply rooted approach to tradition. Recently, Pratiksha Prashant from a legacy jewellery house from Hyderabad, spoke about the very same jewellery that Sobhita had worn earlier in Ponniyin Selvan. Pratiksha had worked on those pieces, which Sobhita later chose to wear again for her wedding, adding a layer of personal significance to her bridal ensemble.

‘Sobhita Dhulipala has her own style’

“Shobhita, she wore our jewellery in the film. And then at her wedding. She was very clear from the beginning, while we were doing the film, that whenever she gets married, she told me, ‘Pratiksha, I’m going to wear your jewellery’,” said Pratiksha in a chat with Fashionably Pernia.