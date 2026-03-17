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‘Aishwarya Rai didn’t sit for 7 hours to avoid creasing outfit’: Ponniyin Selvan jeweller recalls actor’s ‘extreme professionalism’
Pratiksha Prashant, who designed jewellery for Ponniyin Selvan, said that once during the film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not sit for six hours as she did not want her outfit to crease.
Two years ago, when Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya, her bridal look quickly went viral. It captured widespread attention for its dreamy yet deeply rooted approach to tradition. Recently, Pratiksha Prashant from a legacy jewellery house from Hyderabad, spoke about the very same jewellery that Sobhita had worn earlier in Ponniyin Selvan. Pratiksha had worked on those pieces, which Sobhita later chose to wear again for her wedding, adding a layer of personal significance to her bridal ensemble.
‘Sobhita Dhulipala has her own style’
“Shobhita, she wore our jewellery in the film. And then at her wedding. She was very clear from the beginning, while we were doing the film, that whenever she gets married, she told me, ‘Pratiksha, I’m going to wear your jewellery’,” said Pratiksha in a chat with Fashionably Pernia.
She further added, “Even in the film, she looked incredible. She has something about her own style. She’s very stylish and has a very good taste.”
‘Aishwarya Rai is a thorough professional’
In the same conversation, Pratiksha also spoke at length about the professionalism of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also wore her jewellery in Ponniyin Selvan. She said, “She is not Aishwarya Rai, just like that. I have seen the amount of precision she needs, with her dress, her style, her costume. Even a single pin, she would not want it to be seen in the hairdo.”
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She then added, “She’s not only particular about how she looks from here or there but from every angle. A thorough professional. I remember one scene where she was given an organza dupatta. On the set, she didn’t sit for six to seven hours because she didn’t want it to crease. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”
Recently even celebrity stylist Ashley Rebello recalled styling Aishwarya during her early years, when she was preparing for the Miss World pageant. He said in a podcast Beyond the Frame with Avinash Tripathi, “When she went for Miss World, I gave her at least 20 sarees. I made chiffon sarees in different colours: rani pink, yellow, turquoise blue, black, white, and red. I also gave her lots of bangles and matching bindis and told her that when you go for breakfast every day, you must wear a new saree.”
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