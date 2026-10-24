Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya twin in blue for family gathering. See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan twinned in blue as they attended a family gathering. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were clicked at Shivansh Rai’s birthday, who is Aishwarya’s nephew. The pictures were shared on social media by Aishwarya’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai, and offered a glimpse of the intimate family gathering, where the mother-daughter duo coordinated their outfits in different styles.

Aishwarya wore a light-blue shirt with voluminous sleeves, and paired it with dark bottoms. She left her hair open and accessorised with sunglasses perched on her head, a black crossbody bag and her statement striking red lipstick. Aaradhya, meanwhile, wore a blue denim jacket with a button-down front and short sleeves. Though their outfits were different, the blue colour gave their look a coordinated touch.