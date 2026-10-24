Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya twin in blue for family gathering. See pics

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan twinned in blue as they attended a family gathering. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were clicked at Shivansh Rai’s birthday, who is Aishwarya’s nephew. The pictures were shared on social media by Aishwarya’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai, and offered a glimpse of the intimate family gathering, where the mother-daughter duo coordinated their outfits in different styles.
Aishwarya wore a light-blue shirt with voluminous sleeves, and paired it with dark bottoms. She left her hair open and accessorised with sunglasses perched on her head, a black crossbody bag and her statement striking red lipstick. Aaradhya, meanwhile, wore a blue denim jacket with a button-down front and short sleeves. Though their outfits were different, the blue colour gave their look a coordinated touch.
In one photograph, Aishwarya and Aaradhya pose alongside the birthday boy and other family members. Another captures a candid moment as Aishwarya’s brother, Aditya, feeds cake to son, Shivansh. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shrima wished her son on his birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my cutie pie @shivansh_rai23. Here’s to more pranks, more time with nature, more laughter and blessings. So proud of you!”
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The photos show the family gathered around a table with a chocolate cake placed in front of them. A large bouquet of pink and white flowers, wrapped in pale-blue paper and tied with a bright pink ribbon, sits prominently on the table. Framed family photographs adorn the walls, adding a personal touch to the celebration.
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Who is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s nephew Shivansh?
Shivansh is the younger son of Aishwarya’s brother Aditya Rai and his wife, Shrima Rai. The couple also have an elder son, Vihaan Rai, making both boys Aaradhya’s maternal cousins.
Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s twinning moments
Aishwarya and Aaradhya have often coordinated their outfits for family celebrations, festivals and public appearances. Their matching looks have ranged from ethnic wear to casuals. One of their memorable twinning moments came at Aaradhya’s sixth birthday celebration in November 2017. Aishwarya wore a peach gown with floral embroidery while Aaradhya wore a pink tulle dress with floral detailing.
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The mother-daughter duo also coordinated their looks at Aishwarya’s cousin’s wedding in Mengaluru in December 2017, where Aishwarya wore a red-and-gold traditional ensemble and Aaradhya wore a similar outfit. In January 2018, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing blue jerseys of Abhishek Bachchan‘s football team, Chennaiyin FC, customised with their names.