Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya join Abhishek Bachchan as he attends performance of his guru, Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan. See photos

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, attended a live performance by sarod maestro Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan, his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and grandsons Zohaan and Abeer. The concert took place in Mumbai on Thursday.

In the photos from the event, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya were seen posing with the music maestro and his family members. The trio also joined Amjad Ali Khan and others on stage. Abhishek and Aishwarya also handed flower bouquets to Zohaan and Abeer.

Abhishek posted a video from the event along with a heartfelt caption. “An absolute joy and honour to witness the mastery, brilliance, culture and tradition of @aaksarod sahab along with my brothers @amaanalibangash and @ayaanalibangash but happiest to hear young #Zohaan and #Abeer play and continue the legacy of the family. Two more maestros on the way,” he wrote.

The actor added, “In my childhood, Amaan, Ayaan and I used to learn the Sarod together under our Guru Amjad uncle. I didn’t continue learning as I moved to boarding school, a slight sore point with him still. But, to witness Amaan and Ayaan grow to be such wonderful students and children to both their parents and see them make their parents proud is just so wonderful. The future of our music, Indian classical music is in safe hands.”

Ayaan also took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with his followers. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all the love and blessings bestowed upon us at the Three Generations One Nation concert last evening at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre in Mumbai!”