Monday, March 14, 2022
Aaradhya Bachchan’s Hindi speech from school goes viral, dad Abhishek reacts as fans say ‘it’s in her blood’

Aaradhya Bachchan's video from her school event has gone viral. Father Abhishek Bachchan also reacted to the clip on Twiitter with folded hands.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2022 1:41:01 pm
aaradhya viral video aishwarya abhishek bachchanAaradhya Bachchan's latest video has gone viral. (Photo: Instagram/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya has the genes of her great grandfather, literature exponent Harivansh Rai Bachchan. And this was proven in a video that’s doing the rounds of internet where Aaradhya Bachchan is giving a speech in Hindi, and explaining how poetry opens doors to any given language if one wishes to learn it.

The video seems to be taken from an online Hindi elocution competition held by her school, where Aaradhya was the compere. The clip is grabbing eyeballs for her expressions and the way she introduces the language and the love for it by her batchmates from the primary section.

Aaradhya’s viral video posted on some fan pages is seeing reactions of several users, who are appreciating her recitation skills. One user wrote, “She has it in her blood. Confidence and expressiveness of Aish and AB and fluency in hindi and values from her grandparents. She is going to grow up to be a wonderful person.” Another one commented, “Wooow Betta Wonderful action lovely acting beautiful expression of beautiful smile very nice God bless you.”

The video also saw her father Abhishek Bachchan reacting with folded hands when a fan tagged him on Twitter.

In January, another video was circulating where the 10-year-old was performing on “Saare Jahaan Se Accha” and AR Rahman’s rendition of “Vande Mataram” for her school’s Republic Day function. The video had Aaradhya dressed in a white salwaar-kameez and an orange dupatta. She is seen standing against the backdrop of India’s National Flag.

