Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya and Navya Naveli cheer for Abhishek Bachchan’s kabaddi team. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda clapped and hooted as Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi semi-final match on Thursday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Aaradhya Bachchan- Navya Naveli NandaAishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda attended the Pro Kabaddi semi finals on Thursday. (Photo: Star Sports India/ Instagram)
The ninth season of Pro Kabaddi has started picking up momentum in Mumbai as it entered the semi-final phase on Thursday. The match became extra special as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda attended the semi-final match between Abhishek Bachchan’s team Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltans.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen twinning in Jaipur Pink panther hoodies while Navya sported the team’s pink t-shirt, as they cheered for the team. The Bachchan family clapped, hooted and broke in to roaring loud cheer as their team won the match. Watch video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

Aishwarya’s fan clubs also shared pictures and videos from the match last evening.

Along with Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Navya, Abhishek’s friend and actor Sikandar Kher was also present at the match.

Also read |Abhishek Bachchan calls himself ‘OTT ka Bachchan’, shares ‘have been busier in last 6-8 months than I have been in a decade’

Abhisheh Bachchan also took to his official Instagram handle to celebrate his team’s win in the match. Sharing a picture of his team, he wrote, “So proud of this team. Finalists!! Let’s go!!!.” Responding to his son’s celebratory post, Amitabh Bachchan commented, “So so so proud of you Bhaiyu .. quietly but effectively you have proved your worth, despite all round criticism and biased views !! Love you …❤️❤️❤️.” Shweta Bachchan too cheered for her brother and wrote, “Woo hoo.”

Bachchan, in an earlier press statement, had shared his love for Kabaddi. He had said, “Kabaddi is an ancient Indian contact sport, and the essence of it is in its simplicity. The sportsmanship between the raider and the tackling defender is commendable.”

 

 

 

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:08 IST
