Aishwarya Rai dances with daughter Aaradhya, pulls Ranveer Singh’s cheek as he kisses her hand. Watch video

It was a big day for Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya as their kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched the title at the Pro-Kabaddi League on Saturday. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya shared several photos and videos with the team online, cheering for the win. In some of the photos, Aaradhya posed with the trophy as well.

Ranveer Singh, who was at the event to promote his film Cirkus, greeted Aishwarya. In a video going viral online, she pulls his cheek, while he kisses her hand. Aishwarya is seen speaking spiritedly with Ranveer who responds in the same vein.

In another video, Aishwarya and Aaradhya show the victory sign, and the two dance together to celebrate the win. Abhishek also broke into a dance on ‘Dhinka Chika’. It is rare to see Aishwarya to let her hair down in public like this.

In another video, Aaradhya clutches Aishwarya as she goes to congratulate one of the players. Aaradhya and Aishwarya also share a close hug in the middle of the floor.

The whole family celebrated and danced with the team:

Aishwarya had earlier taken Instagram to express her happiness. “Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on,” she wrote, as she shared several photos from the match.

Abhishek had also shared several photos with Aishwarya and Aaradhya and written “So proud of this team. They’ve quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off…. But they had confidence in themselves. That’s the way to do it!!! it’s taken us 9 years to win this cup again.”

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the summit clash and became champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Saturday. The Panthers aced their game in the final seconds of the match and won their second Pro Kabaddi League title.