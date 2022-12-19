scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Aishwarya Rai dances with daughter Aaradhya, pulls Ranveer Singh’s cheek as he kisses her hand. Watch video

This is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like we have never seen her in public. The actor let her hair down and danced with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan at the finals of Pro-Kabaddi League.

Aishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai and Ranveer Singh at the Kabaddi match (Photo: Twitter/ Fatim)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

It was a big day for Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya as their kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched the title at the Pro-Kabaddi League on Saturday. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya shared several photos and videos with the team online, cheering for the win. In some of the photos, Aaradhya posed with the trophy as well.

Ranveer Singh, who was at the event to promote his film Cirkus, greeted Aishwarya. In a video going viral online, she pulls his cheek, while he kisses her hand. Aishwarya is seen speaking spiritedly with Ranveer who responds in the same vein.

In another video, Aishwarya and Aaradhya show the victory sign, and the two dance together to celebrate the win. Abhishek also broke into a dance on ‘Dhinka Chika’. It is rare to see Aishwarya to let her hair down in public like this.

In another video, Aaradhya clutches Aishwarya as she goes to congratulate one of the players. Aaradhya and Aishwarya also share a close hug in the middle of the floor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The whole family celebrated and danced with the team:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Aishwarya had earlier taken Instagram to express her happiness. “Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on,” she wrote, as she shared several photos from the match.

Abhishek had also shared several photos with Aishwarya and Aaradhya and written “So proud of this team. They’ve quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off…. But they had confidence in themselves. That’s the way to do it!!!  it’s taken us 9 years to win this cup again.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the summit clash and became champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Saturday. The Panthers aced their game in the final seconds of the match and won their second Pro Kabaddi League title.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 10:51:01 am
Next Story

Three people stabbed, a policeman beaten up as football celebrations turn violent in Kerala

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close