Aishwarya Rai comforts a crying baby, salutes elephant in this old video taken after winning Miss World 1994

In an old video that has recently started circulating on social media, beauty queen and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen handing out goodies and interacting with children post her 1994 Miss World win.

In the short clip, we also see her comforting a toddler as she holds it. Fans showered praise on Aishwarya in the comments section while pointing to the probability that the footage was taken during one of her early Sri Lanka tours after her historic win. One user wrote, “Beauty with brain and heart,” while yet another commended her connection with children — “Ash always had so much love and kindness in her heart, especially for kids.”

During one instance in the clip, which is a montage of the actor, she is also seen petting and saluting an elephant.

Aishwarya Rai made her debut in films with the Tamil political film Iruvar (1997), which featured her in double roles. It was directed by Mani Ratnam and also starred Tabu, Mohanlal and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. In the same year, she was also seen in the Hindi movie Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, directed by Rahul Rawail, co-starring Bobby Deol. And as they say, there has been no looking back for Aishwarya since then. Aishwarya is known for her performances in films like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodha Akbar among others. She was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018 alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently shooting Mani Ratnam’s epic drama Ponniyin Selvan. The film will release next year.