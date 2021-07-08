Aishwarya Rai clinched Miss World 1994 with this answer, watch her crowning moment

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular Indian stars across the world today. And a major contribution in making her a global icon goes to her winning the Miss World title held at Sun City, South Africa in 1994. While she might be a successful movie star today, fans continue to revisit her videos from the beauty pageant.

In one such throwback video, we see how Aishwarya introduced her Indian roots at the competition. ‘We’ve got the world in India,” she said. In the particular video, she shared that despite different religions and cultures, there’s unity in diversity. Aishwarya also looked back at the friendship she struck with her fellow contestants in their month-long stay in South Africa.

Aishwarya got home the coveted title after emerging victorious among 87 countries that participated in Miss World 1994. Her answer to the judges’ final question – what are the qualities Miss World should embody – also established her as a combination of beauty and brains.

“The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up – of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person,” a 21-year-old Aishwarya had replied.

After winning the Miss World title, Aishwarya Rai made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar in 1997. Her first Hindi film was Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in the same year.

Aishwarya has so far appeared in hit films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Mohabbatein, Devdas, Chokher Bali, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice, Raincoat, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Raavanan, Enthiran, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more. Her last onscreen outing was Fanney Khan (2018).